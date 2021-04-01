carVertical (CV) Trading Up 31.5% Over Last 7 Days

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $16.38 million and $697,940.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00050513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.14 or 0.00635488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00069486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00028946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000844 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

CV is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

carVertical Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.