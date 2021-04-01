Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 21,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 319,473 shares.The stock last traded at $71.03 and had previously closed at $68.46.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.68 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.33.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $7,648,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $764,687.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 690,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,692,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,993 shares of company stock valued at $22,859,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.