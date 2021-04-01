Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $43,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.05.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $231.87 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.57 and a 200-day moving average of $183.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

