Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $233.86

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $233.86 and last traded at $233.15, with a volume of 714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.61.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,630,000 after acquiring an additional 49,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,711,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 191,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,682,000 after buying an additional 26,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,605,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,386,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

