CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.36 and last traded at $55.26. Approximately 20 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.01.

CCDBF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average is $45.94.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.