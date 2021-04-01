CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Hits New 52-Week High at $169.66

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $169.66 and last traded at $167.20, with a volume of 2844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.75.

Several research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,480. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in CDW by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

