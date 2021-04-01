CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Trading Up 7.7%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) shares were up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $16.38. Approximately 26,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,142,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.15.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

