CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Trading Up 7.7%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) shares were up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $16.38. Approximately 26,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,142,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.15.
CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CEL-SCI Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)
CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.
