Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CELC opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.21 million, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

