Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Trading Up 29.4%

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) was up 29.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 72,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

Cell MedX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMXC)

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general relaxation and for the temporary relief of pain due to sore and/or aching muscles.

