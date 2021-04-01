Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,989,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $7,008,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

CLDX stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $815.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.96. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

