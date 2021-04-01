Celo Dollar (CUSD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $971,864.00

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC on exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $43.36 million and $971,864.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00050513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.14 or 0.00635488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00069486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00028946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 43,333,320 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

