Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Gap Up to $7.80

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.80, but opened at $8.21. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $695.99 million, a PE ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $132.01 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

