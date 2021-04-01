Centaur Price Hits $0.0203 on Top Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $17.60 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00063674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.34 or 0.00317123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00087100 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.10 or 0.00721566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00047303 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00029364 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,083,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

Buying and Selling Centaur

