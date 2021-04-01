Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Short Interest Update

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,077,400 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 1,351,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Centerra Gold stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,824. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

