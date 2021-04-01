Centrica (LON:CNA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.52

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 46.52 ($0.61) and traded as high as GBX 54.39 ($0.71). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 54.14 ($0.71), with a volume of 23,423,439 shares changing hands.

CNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 52.22 ($0.68).

The stock has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

