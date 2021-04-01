Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.08

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 4600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

