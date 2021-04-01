Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 84,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 230,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 151,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,128. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 262,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

