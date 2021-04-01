Cerillion (LON:CER) Reaches New 1-Year High at $480.00

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 480 ($6.27) and last traded at GBX 455 ($5.94), with a volume of 42913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($6.01).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cerillion from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cerillion from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 420.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 372.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of £141.66 million and a PE ratio of 52.27.

In other news, insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36), for a total transaction of £19,958.80 ($26,076.30).

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

