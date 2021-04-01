CertiK (CTK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25.75 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded 52.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $113.18 million and $25.75 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK token can currently be bought for $3.09 or 0.00005220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00063414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.00330534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00087993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.69 or 0.00731952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00030880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,692,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,595,959 tokens. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

