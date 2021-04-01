CertiK Price Tops $2.82 (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 1st. CertiK has a total market cap of $102.92 million and $11.32 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar. One CertiK token can currently be bought for approximately $2.82 or 0.00004799 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00064530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.20 or 0.00370084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.98 or 0.00800806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00087520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00048117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00029791 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,685,572 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,542,829 tokens. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

CertiK Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

