Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Short Interest Up 47.5% in March

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS CSQPF opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. Cervus Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cervus Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Cervus Equipment Company Profile

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.