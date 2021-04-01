Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Short Interest Up 47.5% in March

Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS CSQPF opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. Cervus Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cervus Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

