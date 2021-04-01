Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 2,119 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,768,000 after purchasing an additional 43,577 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,998,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,407,000 after buying an additional 63,573 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,062,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,561,000.

Shares of SMH opened at $243.55 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $110.18 and a one year high of $258.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.46 and a 200 day moving average of $221.38.

