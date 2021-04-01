Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 18,875 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UTF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 148,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 253.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

NYSE:UTF opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $27.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.