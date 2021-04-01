Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 8,308 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 289.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,012 shares of company stock valued at $38,331,549 over the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $108.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.96. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

