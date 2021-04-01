Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.