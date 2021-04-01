Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $423.99 on Thursday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $191.90 and a one year high of $443.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.36.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

