Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTT stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

