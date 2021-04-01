Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $120.42 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $130.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.67.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

