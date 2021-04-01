Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $89.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.15. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $91.05.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

