Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.69. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.