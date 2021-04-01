Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,091 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 15.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Insiders have sold 125,678 shares of company stock worth $5,967,454 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $47.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average is $48.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

