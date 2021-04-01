Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED opened at $74.80 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.35.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

