Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the third quarter valued at $245,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the third quarter valued at $412,000.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock opened at $95.19 on Thursday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a one year low of $94.39 and a one year high of $97.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.68.

