Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.42% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 130,310 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 9,793.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 149,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 47,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0316 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.