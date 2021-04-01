Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,853,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PNQI opened at $230.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.79. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $118.65 and a one year high of $264.71.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.