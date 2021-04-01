Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 565,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,558,000 after purchasing an additional 34,960 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $4,214,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 515,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $62.66.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

