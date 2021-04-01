Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $140.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.10. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $112.44 and a 1-year high of $147.38.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

