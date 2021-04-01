Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 440.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 53,728 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth approximately $942,000.

BSEP opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.62. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $30.63.

