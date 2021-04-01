Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 3,309 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 778,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,488,000 after acquiring an additional 130,659 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 290,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,921 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 255,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 85,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $40.06 on Thursday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $37.18.

