Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $57.81 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.54.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.