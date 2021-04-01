Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,272,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,918,000 after purchasing an additional 48,099 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,121,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

