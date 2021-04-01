Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 16,581 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,581 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XAR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $679,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,070.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XAR opened at $125.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.68 and a 200 day moving average of $108.97. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $128.60.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.