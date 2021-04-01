Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,876 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

