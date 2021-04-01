Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,041 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,395 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

COP stock opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of -46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

