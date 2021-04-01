Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 361 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $322.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of -103.89 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.12 and its 200 day moving average is $312.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at $48,338,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total value of $4,198,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 896,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,521,655.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,317 shares of company stock worth $46,192,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

