Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 444 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on URI shares. Vertical Research started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $329.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $339.72. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.