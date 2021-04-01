Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 8,011 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,774 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,393 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,574 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,861 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 134,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.25, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

