Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 8,886 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENB opened at $36.40 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

