Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 4.23% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,750,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6,013.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 182,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 179,210 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 623.6% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 107,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 92,250 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 94,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 35,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter.

EJAN opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $30.98.

