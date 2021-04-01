Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 3,006 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,267 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 30.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,137 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,089 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 98.8% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 10,461 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 17.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 845,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $50,253,000 after buying an additional 126,652 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 44,478 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $133.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $135.50. The company has a market cap of $122.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.35.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.92.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.